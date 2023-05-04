At Juventus they are used to both winning and being hated. The two things go hand in hand, inevitably and it is normal that this is the case. It is normal that at certain levels, above all political and entrepreneurial ones, they often make the best of a bad situation for a matter of convenience. Because one always depends, in a certain sense, on the greatest and/or strongest. You may always need it. And then they marry diplomatic positions of convenience. It minimizes. With all due respect to the fans who, on the other hand, by nature, by passion, are not accustomed to half measures. Because you don’t love halfway. It is not possible. And it is also for this reason that Gazzoni still remains in the heart of the rossoblu fans who, on the occasion of the third anniversary of his death, remember him precisely on the occasion of the match against the hated Juventus, of which Gazzoni was one of the main accusers at the time of Calciopoli.

At the “Dall’Ara” there is literally sold out, more than thirty thousand spectators of which approximately 2,500 are those of the Juventus faith, crammed into the host segment of the “San Luca”, even if there are always a few fans scattered in the other sectors, with all that follows in terms of coexistence. Usual beautiful traditional scarf at the opening match by Curva “Andrea Costa” which, in addition to the already mentioned banners for Gazzoni, also exhibits one, in the “Settore Ostile” area, which regardless of the rivalry, expresses solidarity with the Juventus ultras for the notorious and harsh repression they are undergoing in recent years, in their own stadium.

As for the Juventus players, said by the presence, there is also a banner of solidarity on their part but for a Legia ultras. A lot of pyrotechnics, on both sides, as well as offensive chants, as well as flags, trains and clapping while on the pitch it ends with a solomonic draw which in the end, especially in certain matches, never satisfies anyone.

Photo by Luigi Bisio