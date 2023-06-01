Jahl misses the World Cup medal in Baku

Marlene Jahl just barely missed a medal at the Taekwondo World Championships in Baku (Azerbaijan). The Upper Austrian, who won bronze in Mexico last year, Austria’s first World Cup medal in 17 years, finished fifth on Thursday in the +73 kilogram category. In the battle for bronze, the 27-year-old lost 2-0 to Russian Kristina Adebaio, who started under a neutral flag.

“I’m disappointed, I would have liked to have continued fighting. Twice my footwork just missed her head. The little bit of luck that you need in such a big tournament was missing,” said Jahl immediately after the quarter-final fight.

The eyes were already directed to the future. “It’s the first step on my way to qualifying for the Olympics,” said Jahl with regard to the games in Paris next year. Her next chance for qualifying points is next week at the Grand Prix in Rome.