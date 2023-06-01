Emlan and his colleagues claim that “The world is ours”

Emlan has published today his new single, “The world is ours”, and he does so accompanied by a video clip directed by his own colleagues in a van. In the words of the artist himself: “I am happy to share my new single. This song is special to me because it talks about things we all face, like anxiety, precariousness and social changes, but at the same time, we celebrate that we are all part of this amazing world. In the video clip, directed by my colleagues Ismael Boldú y Alexander Lopez, I am seen having a party inside a van. We wanted to show that despite everything that is going on, we can find moments of joy and connection.

The song’s lyrics talk about “how we deal with things like fear, envy and how time keeps passing. Sometimes, we feel love and empathy slipping away from us, but still, we keep going. And yes, I also mention how hard it can be to overthink everything and how sometimes we care more about how we look than how we really feel. The chorus is my favorite part. Imagine yourself dancing in the middle of a world that is collapsing around you. At the end of the Every day, we have to remind ourselves that “the world is ours. I think that’s an important message to share with everyone.”

“The world is ours” comes a couple of months after “Fred”, a song in Catalan in which Samantha accompanied him, and is a reflection of Emlan in 2023, which is already facing the continuation of “Gumpunk Hotel”his 2022 album.