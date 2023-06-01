Home » Be there virtually – register now for the Microsoft Build
Monday, May 22, 2023

Register now spontaneously for the digital one Microsoft Build at. There you can network with other developers, partners and Microsoft experts and learn how to use the best developer tools to master your daily challenges.

Take a look at the Sessions Catalogue: Here you will find more than 300 keynotes, breakout sessions, labs and demos on topics such as .NET, AI, cloud development, data platform, Dev Tools, Security, Low Code and Windows. Filter by programming language to find the sessions that interest you most, such as C#, Java, JavaScript, TypeScript, or Python.

Also take a look at which top experts will share their knowledge with you. Among other things, look forward to Amanda Silver, Kevin Scott, Panos Panay, Scott Guthrie, Mark Russinovich and Scott Hanselman.

Register now and take the opportunity to get valuable insights and answers to your most important questions from the product teams of the AI ​​platform, Microsoft Teams and Windows.

Participation in the virtual Microsoft Build is free of charge, a short registration is sufficient.

