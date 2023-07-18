Home » Valentino focuses on pixels: the new collection with digital avatars
Valentino focuses on pixels: the new collection with digital avatars

Valentino focuses on pixels: the new collection with digital avatars

Valentino and Meta: partnership for “inclusive” digital avatars to customize

Valentino chooses to embrace the future by focusing on the avant-garde of the virtual universe. The emblazoned fashion luxury maison has announced thelaunch of a partnership with Meta, sealed with the launch of special branded digital avatars now available on all platforms of the multinational tech company Mark Zuckerberg, including Instagram and Facebook.

In fact, from now on, users will be able to enjoy a customize your avatar with the look chosen from those presented by Valentino, taken from the latest collections. For now it is about six models and can be purchased online at Meta avatars store.

Read also: Other than red… Valentino, very green budget: 1.5 billion in revenues

There is something for everyone. As it reports Mcv Magazineranging from a series of pieces in the iconic nuance Pink PP to others characterized by the pattern Toile iconographethe all-over motif of the maison protagonist of the spring-summer 2023 season. The archive print is also present Pantherrendered in a lively Pink PP and declined on a flowing dress, while the section dedicated to the outfits of the Essentials line they are designed for every day. Among the accessories could not miss the new arrivals in the Valentino Garavani family, the Pump flats from the Garavani Rockstud linewhich have already become a cult symbol of the brand.

See also  Yonghe Medical intends to raise 1.5 billion Hong Kong dollars: a number of funds subscribe for half a year and invest nearly 600 million for marketing

