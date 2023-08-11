In red the Milan Stock Exchange waiting for the central banks

All the European price lists were negative today, including Piazza Affari. The stock lists look to the central banks and, in particular, to the next moves of the Fed after July inflation data, which solidified expectations of a halt to further interest rate hikes at its September meeting. Investors’ attention is also focused on the trend of economic growth, after the signs of a slowdown from China.

Moving on to Italy, in June, exports register a small increase, which mainly concerns the sales of consumer durables and capital goods. The ISTAT notes it underlining that limports decrease on a monthly basis, in particular due to the reduction in purchases of energy and intermediate goods. On an annual basis, exports confirm the growing trend of the previous month, driven by sales on non-EU markets; for imports, the decline in progress for four months, which affects the major trading partner countries of the non-EU area, widens. In the first six months of the year, the trade balance is positive by 18.3 billion (it was -15.0 billion in the same period of 2022).

