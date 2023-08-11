We have completed 75 years of our Pakistani existence, celebrating the freedom of our beloved country is a tradition that will be celebrated regardless of its current economic and political situation.

The parents said that after us, if anyone has a right to you, it is this country, so we are paying the right to this soil. Milli songs have taught that the lamp should be kept burning, so they are burning like three.

But the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, who are lighting the candles of the Independence Day, are facing great difficulties these days.

They do not understand which freedom to celebrate and whose freedom? The child Jamhora has been moving around on the orbital signal for 75 years, then what is the freedom? The number of imprisoned republicans in the free country is increasing, the missing citizens of the free country have now reached thousands, dialogue, political opposition and criticism are guarded in the free country and the demands of patriotism in the free country have become forced from nature. have gone

More than 22 crore people living in Pakistan are facing dozens of problems, we are also suffering from ideological and intellectual conflict.

It is wrong to say that these 22 crore people have no intellectual and ideological identity. However, it can be said with great caution that we are not able to determine our intellectual and ideological direction, our national thoughts are confused and these knots are so tangled that we are in the process of unraveling them in a rapidly changing world. These threads are breaking.

A debate has been going on for 75 years and the end is not reached. The debate is whether we are a crowd of individuals or a nation? In this turbulent crowd of millions of people, it has been that the power of one group goes to another group, one group dominates the other, one group has weapons and the other has a stick.

Today, one group is in power, so it is doing so and so, tomorrow another group will be in power, so it will not leave the first one. These virtues are from the crowd, but let’s accept to make the heart happy that we are another virtuous nation.

If we are a nation, what kind of nation are we? What does this nation want, how does it express its collective desire? How does this nation respect the laws made by its wishes? How does this nation deal with the deceiver? How does this nation do good things for its collective development?

How does this nation defend its unit, i.e. each individual, his life and property honor? Most importantly, how does this nation decide its destiny?

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah used to make many references to 19th century French thinker Ernest Renan in his speeches. Ernst used to say that the desire of individuals to live together and develop together makes them a nation. Now the books are black due to its sub-discussion that Pakistan is one nation based on the two-nation theory

Has or is a combination of many nationalities.

Whether we are a nation or not, this article cannot afford to provoke such a debate, but we can dare to say in this short article that as Pakistanis we are sinking together, our currency devaluation, our progress, our decline. , our respect or our dishonor happens together.

We have to fight together to get out of this cycle and tomorrow if we get out of this quagmire, we will get out together.

Now the bottom line of the problem is that to get out of the dire situation Pakistan is surrounded by, does the opinion of the people, the people and the people of Pakistan have any importance or not? Or we and our elected representatives are defamed by the angels.

What will be the agricultural, economic or educational policy of Pakistan, did the representatives of the republic get the freedom to decide? How much freedom of religious opinion will there be in Pakistan, are we the people included in this decision or not?

What decisions were made in the army act in the country in haste, why and how the need for the official secret act came about, is there any opinion of this free and living nation included in it or not?

What has happened in the last year and a half and is still happening now, the hearts of millions of Pakistanis are burning, the only solution is transparent elections in which all parties, including PTI, are allowed to go to the people with complete freedom.

Observers say that the push to hold elections according to the new census seems to make the next elections more difficult.

Let’s ask the people, we see only the curtailment of our right to vote in both elections and new elections.

Note: This article is based on the personal views and analysis of the columnist, which Independent Urdu does not necessarily agree with.

