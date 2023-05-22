Value of a year of life: law professor provides answers

How much is a year of life worth? A law professor provides answers The price of a drug should depend on the number of years of healthy life it brings. Doctor and law professor Kerstin Noëlle Vokinger explains the legal and ethical questions raised by this explosive proposal.

The question of a fair drug price raises fundamental ethical problems. Bild: Nenov / Moment RF

How much is a healthy year of life worth? And should this value be reflected in drug prices? A study by Avenir Suisse fuels this debate – and raises ethical and legal questions. Kerstin Noëlle Vokinger is a doctor and professor of law, medicine and technology at the University of Zurich. CH Media asked her how she sees pricing based on additional years of healthy life.