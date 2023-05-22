Home » Value of a year of life: law professor provides answers
Business

Value of a year of life: law professor provides answers

by admin
Value of a year of life: law professor provides answers

How much is a year of life worth? A law professor provides answers

The price of a drug should depend on the number of years of healthy life it brings. Doctor and law professor Kerstin Noëlle Vokinger explains the legal and ethical questions raised by this explosive proposal.

The question of a fair drug price raises fundamental ethical problems.

Bild: Nenov / Moment RF

How much is a healthy year of life worth? And should this value be reflected in drug prices? A study by Avenir Suisse fuels this debate – and raises ethical and legal questions. Kerstin Noëlle Vokinger is a doctor and professor of law, medicine and technology at the University of Zurich. CH Media asked her how she sees pricing based on additional years of healthy life.

See also  Musk buys Twitter: Why did he buy Twitter? How might Twitter change? - BBC News in Chinese

You may also like

The possible consequences of the US default

German Bundestag – Competitive industrial electricity price

The State Financial Regulatory Administration held a working...

Energy: Many basic suppliers reduce tariffs – prices...

Five topics determine opportunities and risks on the...

The current property market returns to normal and...

Prices still high: Energy prices for basic suppliers...

ETF surges into brokerage firms and takes multiple...

Avenir Suisse determines the value of 1 year...

When the Migros base rehearsed the revolution

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy