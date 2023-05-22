How to get a place in the university?… start the application in Ecuador

From 8:00 p.m. this Sunday, May 21, 2023 to Tuesday, May 23, ecuadorian bachelors may apply for a fit into the university.

There will be two days that the bachelors will have to be able to comply with this procedure prior to the admission.

Only those who have submitted the Admission Test And now the application.

Students must enter their data on the page registrounicoedusup.gob.ec to apply for a universidad o technological Institute.

Starting tonight, students will be able to apply to achieve the “dream” quota for the higher education.

How to apply for a place in the university?

But how do you get a quota? universidad?. The first thing you should do is enter the website www.registrounicoedusup.gob.ec

Enter your account at registrounicoedusup.gob.ec (get into). Select Process > Application. In order of priority, select the career options that interest you. Click Submit Application > Finish. Download the application voucher and save it on your computer or print it.

There the bachelors may choose up to three majors at the institution of higher education in which they enroll.

In Ecuador there are fourteen universities y polytechnics that have assisted process. there are also 54 higher institutes.

Students seeking a place must have the score obtained for the evaluation process.

The day and time of application does not influence the allocation of quotasclarified the senescyt.

The score is made up of 35% for assessment, 65% for academic background, and affirmative action points are also considered.

For him technical baccalaureate the evaluation score is 25%, followed by 75% for academic record and affirmative action points.

After applying for the carrerain the public universities of the Ecuadorthe process of acceptance of quotas.

Keep in mind when postulate that the score and the places available in each race are important.

In addition, applicants must have a valid identity card or passport.

The process started on December 29, 2022. Graduates had to register on the website created by the senescyt.

Remember to download and print the proof of the process, since it is the only proof of your application process in the senescyt.

For the 2023 period, the universities will be in charge of implementing their own Admission processas established by the Organic Law of Higher Education.