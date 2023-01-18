Four years after its entry into Italy with the listing of the first ETFs on Borsa Italiana, Vanguard aims to grow further on the Italian market, confirming the strategy of involvement and support for financial advisors and the finalization of agreements with management companies, financial advisory networks and private banking (in the wake of those already signed with Banca Widiba, Banca Aletti and, more recently, with Gimme5).

The goal is to continue to feed the process of democratization of investmentsmainly through low-cost, passive products accessible to all investors.

In 2022, inflows from Vanguard ETFs listed on Borsa Italiana were positive for 1.2 billion euros, in contrast with the entire ETF industry in Italy. In evidence, Vanguard LifeStrategythe “one stop shop” range of multi-asset ETF portfolios which provide for a full allocation in stocks and bonds and currently number approx 400 million euros of assets under management.

Even the widely diversified solutions, such as the Vanguard FTSE All World ETF, considered as a “Swiss army knife” capable of diversifying the investment on over 4,000 underlying shares, have met with the favor of the consultants. The overall offer was also enriched by the listing on Borsa Italiana by the launch of equity and bond indexed solutions with focus ESG. As part of the support activity for financial advisors, the Vanguard 360 program was launched which consists of four different types of services: analysis and comments, training and knowledge, portfolio services and marketing support.