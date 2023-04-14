Vapers, two “monster” fines against addiction for young people

462 million dollars, about 420 million dollars is the “monstre” fine, the result of a judicial settlement that Juul, the most famous manufacturer of electronic cigarettes (vapers) popular among teenagers will have to pay in Washington DC and six states: Colorado, New York, California, Illinois, New Mexico and Massachusetts. Blame? That, as confirmed by the indictment, of having encouraged addiction in many young users. “Today is a new step in the fight to protect our children from being addicted to vapers and nicotine,” said California Attorney Rob Bonta. For the class action lawsuit filed by the states and paying off the countless lawsuits filed against Juul had to lay off a large part of the workforce.

Lin California, which will receive about 176 million dollars in compensation, was the first to carry on the battle against the Group as early as 2019 when the consumption of vapers had grown exponentially among the youngest supported by cartridges with mango, mint, with cucumber and even crème brûlée. A three almost doubled consumption of high school students, from 11.7% in 2017 to 28% 24 months later, despite the ban on the consumption of tobacco-related products by minors. The money received will be used to finance research and education to reduce dependence on tobacco products.

Subscribe to the newsletter

