Home Business Varese, fire in the Montegrino woods: firefighters in action near the houses
Business

Varese, fire in the Montegrino woods: firefighters in action near the houses

by admin
Varese, fire in the Montegrino woods: firefighters in action near the houses

Varese, fire in the Montegrino woods: firefighters in action near the houses

The woods around Montegrino Valtravaglia, in the province of Varese, have been burning for hours. Several teams of firefighters from Varese, Luino, Saronno and other commands in the area have been busy since the night to put out the fire, which has reached the houses.

At the moment no houses have been evacuated

At the moment – as far as we know – no houses have been evacuated. Two Canadairs, helicopters and a tanker are also involved in the operations. All available firefighters have been returned to shifts and are working near the homes

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Medical devices alarm: raw material prices up by 29%

You may also like

The dominance of incidences and evidence – false

Africa: US diplomacy continues to look to the...

Court gives ex-Audi boss the prospect of parole...

Pd, with the group leaders chosen by Schlein...

ChatGPT: This is how teachers, parents and students...

Appointments, Meloni: “Belloni stays at Dis”. Leonardo, the...

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Guide and...

New Wave: More Western Companies Leave Russia |...

AXA Personal Style: Opinions and Reviews, Is it...

Russia: Diesel exports rise to record high

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy