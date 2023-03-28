Varese, fire in the Montegrino woods: firefighters in action near the houses

The woods around Montegrino Valtravaglia, in the province of Varese, have been burning for hours. Several teams of firefighters from Varese, Luino, Saronno and other commands in the area have been busy since the night to put out the fire, which has reached the houses.

At the moment no houses have been evacuated

At the moment – as far as we know – no houses have been evacuated. Two Canadairs, helicopters and a tanker are also involved in the operations. All available firefighters have been returned to shifts and are working near the homes

Subscribe to the newsletter

