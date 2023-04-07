Listen to the audio version of the article

If the vegan diet is increasingly widespread, European capitals are also adapting. The site “Loveholidays” has compiled his ranking of the most vegan-friendly cities. London it is the number one city in Europe, followed by Paris and followed by Berlin.

Italy, on the other hand, still struggles a bit but still wins its place in the top 30con Milano in 21st place and Roma at the 26th. To determine the rankings, loveholidays evaluated over 50 cities in four categories: the amount of vegan restaurants, the number of plant-based shops and festivals in each city, and finally, the number of restaurants with a Michelin Green star – an award that recognizes restaurants for their innovative and sustainable practices. While Milan boasts 32 vegan restaurants, the capital has only 19.

London tops the table, with a total score of 3,429 (out of 4). The UK capital is home to 194 vegan restaurants and 81 plant-based shops. The city will also host three all-vegetable festivals in 2023.

Paris it took second place, with a score of 2,557, which it received in part thanks to its 95 vegan restaurants and 6 restaurants with a Michelin Green star.

Berlin came third and is officially the top German city for vegans, with a score of 2,529. With 7 Michelin-starred restaurants, Berlin scores higher in this category than any other city in Europe.

Il Northern Europe it ranked high in the rankings, with Helsinki, Stockholm and Tallinn all ranking in the top 20. With major European capitals in the top 30, veganism remains a growing phenomenon across Europe.