Home Business Vegan diet in Europe: London at the top of the rankings, Milan 21st
Business

Vegan diet in Europe: London at the top of the rankings, Milan 21st

by admin
Vegan diet in Europe: London at the top of the rankings, Milan 21st

If the vegan diet is increasingly widespread, European capitals are also adapting. The site “Loveholidays” has compiled his ranking of the most vegan-friendly cities. London it is the number one city in Europe, followed by Paris and followed by Berlin.

Italy, on the other hand, still struggles a bit but still wins its place in the top 30con Milano in 21st place and Roma at the 26th. To determine the rankings, loveholidays evaluated over 50 cities in four categories: the amount of vegan restaurants, the number of plant-based shops and festivals in each city, and finally, the number of restaurants with a Michelin Green star – an award that recognizes restaurants for their innovative and sustainable practices. While Milan boasts 32 vegan restaurants, the capital has only 19.

London tops the table, with a total score of 3,429 (out of 4). The UK capital is home to 194 vegan restaurants and 81 plant-based shops. The city will also host three all-vegetable festivals in 2023.
Paris it took second place, with a score of 2,557, which it received in part thanks to its 95 vegan restaurants and 6 restaurants with a Michelin Green star.
Berlin came third and is officially the top German city for vegans, with a score of 2,529. With 7 Michelin-starred restaurants, Berlin scores higher in this category than any other city in Europe.

Il Northern Europe it ranked high in the rankings, with Helsinki, Stockholm and Tallinn all ranking in the top 20. With major European capitals in the top 30, veganism remains a growing phenomenon across Europe.

You may also like

Bank or post office? What is the Canon?

Discussions about CS bonuses – Headhunter: “There is...

2026 Mediterranean Games, “Delays not due to the...

Is Kazuo Ueda ready for ‘the world’s toughest...

WS: S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields up...

Jessica Contento takes off with the Edtech platform...

Usa, slight slowdown in the labor market in...

War of the near future – The future...

Russian economy shrinks in 2022 – hole in...

Enel sells assets in Peru to a Chinese...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy