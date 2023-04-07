Home World Ragusa sinks into the lagoon, Venice wins game 1 of the quarterfinals of the Scudetto playoffs
by admin
by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 hour ago

Too bad to be true. Ragusa clearly loses in Venice 69-52 in game 1 of the quarter-finals of the women’s basketball championship play-offs. Nightmare start, compromised race Decisive for this decidedly unfavorable result is…

