Veltroni, half of Rai and all of the Left are at your premiere. Infinite power
by admin
Walter Veltroni continues to command left: everyone at his feet

Walter Veltroni continues to exert a fortissimo candies. Emblematic in this sense was the prima of his new film a Roma “When“. All the representatives of the. really were present at the screening leftplus half Rai and many prominent members of society. There were even the new secretary of the Pd Elly slime and his former historical political rival Massimo D’Alema. A residual power, perhaps declining, – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – but still numerous represented. There is Marianna Madia, who owes Veltroni much of her long-lived parliamentary militancy (she was the candidate for the lead in the Chamber – there was the Porcellum – way back in 2008).

There are some of the now historic faces of the Rai – long and profitable careers in the Democratic Party – like Andrea Vianello and Anthony By Bellathen obviously CEO Carlo Further away – another manager trained in the Veltronista temple of the Auditorium – and also Serena Bortone. The former secretary Nicola also arrives Zingaretti and the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri; then Tiziana Panella and Myrta Merlino with their respective companions; and again Anna Finocchiaro and Gianni Letta. Above all, there is – and this is the real news – Elly slime. The last secretary of the Democratic Party founded by Veltroni, the first with that story it has no real connection. Common sense, perhaps, would suggest staying away from there, instead she comes to bring his homage and immediately approaches D’Alema. As Veltroni continue to exercise his candies.

