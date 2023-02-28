Vendora Benefit company, based in Castiglione delle Stiviere (Mantova) and Rome, specialized in subsidized finance, energy and operational efficiency, strengthens its team with the entry of Ferdinand Righetti as commercial director.

Righetti will be responsible for defining the company’s commercial policies by coordinating the sales area and promoting the development of the company and the services offered by the 3 integrated Business Units.

Born in Verona in 1965, Righetti has gained significant experience in the management of commercial activities, coordination and development of the sales network and training of resources for leading companies such as Europe Assistance, George S. May International, Unifactor, Gruppo Del Barba Consulting.