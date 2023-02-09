Home Business Vendors looking for new talent – V&A
Vendors looking for new talent – V&A

Vendors looking for new talent – V&A

Fifteen new Vendor entries are expected

Fifteen professional figures to be included in its staff. In detail, they are three subsidized finance technical consultants, three lean consultant engineers and an energy efficiency engineer. In addition, the company is also looking for a project manager engineer for the industry 4.0, research and development, PNRR division and seven business developers in subsidized finance. New grafts for Vendor which thus prepares the growth and development strategy.

“Within a rapidly changing landscape,” he says Stephen Ciacciarellimanaging director of Vendor “we believe that in order to give companies timely and effective answers, even in the face of continuous regulatory and procedural changes, people are needed
prepared and motivated. For this reason, in the face of a young, innovative and stimulating working environment, we aim a lot at introducing new figures and taking care of their human and professional growth”.

In general, you can also send your application to [email protected]. Since the beginning of the year, 6 professional figures have already been included and in particular: a sales manager, a lean consultant, two business developers for the North West, one for the North East and one for the Centre.

