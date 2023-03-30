Home Business Venice, erased history. D’Annunzio’s Casetta Rossa becomes a B&B
Business

Venice, erased history. D’Annunzio’s Casetta Rossa becomes a B&B

by admin
Venice, erased history. D’Annunzio’s Casetta Rossa becomes a B&B

Venice, D’Annunzio’s house transformed into a B&B

For a long time the fate of the “Red House” was in the balance, but now for the historic residence venetian of Gabriel D’Annunzio fate is officially sealed. The house of the writer has become a Bed & Breakfast. In that house the poet composed the “Night“, one of his most important works. Overlooking the Large channelalso hosted Canova, Rilke and the carried. The history of this small building dates back to the end of nineteenth century when the Austrian prince, as well as antiquarian, Fritz Hohenlohe-Waldenburg together with his wife Zina, one of the major exponents of the aristocracy of the Belle Époque, he bought a small land on the Grand Canal where there were only one old shack it’s a garden.

Il palazzoas we know it today, was built to become mansion of the same principe, by the architect Domenico Rupolo. After the prince left the house, this cottage became a point Of reference for prominent personalities from the world of art and culture such as Baron Giorgio Franchetti, Count Giuseppe Primoli, the painter Mariano Fortuny y Madrazo, the poet Henri De Regnier, Rainer Maria Rilke, Hugo von Hofmannsthal, Eleonora carried and indeed Gabriel D’Annunzio.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The appointment with Cibus is back for the promotion of made in Italy

You may also like

Forecasts, Quotes and Trends [2023]

The Hang Seng Index regained 20,000 points, and...

Scrap bonus for heaters: the idea ignores the...

Apple makes payments in installments and investors celebrate....

Deng Yue: The TikTok hearing will not dispel...

Banking crisis: Almost every second saver doubts that...

At Cibus di Parma, between the plant-based stew...

Air taxi builder Lilium is heading for billions...

Today’s stock exchanges March 29: strong recovery thanks...

Annual report observation | China Resources Land’s 300...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy