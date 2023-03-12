Home Business Vic de Angelis of Maneskin, the new tattoo makes fans dream
by admin
Victoria of the Maneskin, new tattoo

A scorpion tattoo on the groin: it is the latest “drawing” with which Victoria De Angelis, bassist of Maneskin, has historiated his body. The young rocker has a real passion for tattoos and has chosen a delicate place for the new work. Meanwhile, in the Roman band there is an air of crisis between the singer of the band Damiano David and Giorgia Soleri, an influencer who participated in the latest edition of Beijing Epress. The two, say the well-informed, are now at loggerheads courts after more than seven years of relationship.

