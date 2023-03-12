Home World Husband beat his wife in Mirijevo details | Info
by admin
The man (46) beat his wife for hours, because of which the unhappy woman wanted to throw herself from the terrace of the apartment in Mirijevo.

Terrible family violence happened today in Mirijevo when the man beat his wife for several hours, and on several occasions he took her naked and bloody to the terrace. Noises were heard from the apartment all day, and the neighbors believe that the mistreatment of the unfortunate woman lasted for hours.

The abuse ended around 5:00 p.m. with the arrival of the police, who prevented the beaten woman (39) from jumping naked from the terrace and arrested the man (46).

“The neighbors informed the police, whose quick reaction saved the woman at the moment when she tried to jump from the terrace of the second floor, that is, to commit suicide,” explains the interlocutor.

According to his words, the police officers of PS Zvezdar managed to reach the terrace where the woman was beaten from another terrace.

“When the police arrived, the abuser didn’t want to open the door, so the police entered through the terrace. In the demolished apartment, they found a beaten woman, allegedly beaten with a bar, and a man known to the police from before. He was arrested and the woman was taken to the emergency room “, the source said.

He was detained for 48 hours, on suspicion of having committed the criminal offense of endangering security.

(World/Informer)

