American skier Mikaela Shiffrin won the Åre slalom in Sweden, setting a new record for World Cup victories: 87, one more than the previous record set by Swede Ingemar Stenmark between the 1970s and 1980s. By the end of last January, Shiffrin had set a new record of 83 Women’s World Cup victories.

Shiffrin was born in 1995 in Vail, Colorado, one of the most important ski resorts in the United States. She made her debut in the World Cup one day before she was sixteen, and already at seventeen she won her first race, in the special slalom, also in Åre. At eighteen she won her first Olympic gold medal in Sochi, Russia, becoming the youngest ever to do so in a special slalom event.

