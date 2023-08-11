Vice Chairman Xu Weiqiang Oversees ‘Two Stability and One Promotion’ in Xiuzhou District

Xu Weiqiang, vice chairman of the Municipal Council for the Promotion of International Trade, visited Xiuzhou to supervise the work of “two stability and one promotion.” Accompanied by Ma Fangyi and Xu Wenzhen, members of the party group of the District Economic Information and Commerce Bureau, Xu led a team to inspect the progress of stabilizing foreign trade, stabilizing foreign investment, and promoting consumption.

One of the first stops for the inspection team was LONGi Solar’s 10GW monocrystalline module project. The team visited the project’s workshop to gain a firsthand understanding of its operations. The project, located in Wangdian Town, covers an area of 500 mu and has already completed its first phase, with a capacity of 10GW single crystal modules. The project is expected to generate annual sales income of 15 billion yuan, an annual profit and tax of about 1.6 billion yuan, and create 1,800 jobs.

The team also visited Dewokang Technology Group Co., Ltd., a foreign trade company specializing in sensors, electronics, electrical drive control systems, and related mechanical structures. Their products are mainly used in smart medical care, healthy office, and smart home fields. The team engaged in discussions with the company’s representatives to understand their production situation and provide encouragement for further development.

In addition, the inspection team learned about the progress of the Himalaya China Headquarters project. As a unicorn enterprise in the online audio industry, the implementation of this project is expected to attract other digital cultural industry companies to gather in Xiuzhou.

Following the site visits, a symposium was held where the relevant persons in charge of the District Economic Information and Commerce Bureau provided updates on various aspects, including the third-quarter foreign investment plan, project support for meeting annual targets, and the situation of major projects under discussion. The symposium also covered the third-quarter foreign trade situation, the proposed separation of main and auxiliary projects, and measures to increase the growth rate and operational efficiency of the special class of “sweet potato economy.”

During the symposium, Xu Weiqiang praised the implementation of the “two stability and one promotion” work in Xiuzhou District. He emphasized the need to attract foreign investment projects in the manufacturing industry, especially high-tech projects. He also stressed the importance of conducting compliance reviews for foreign-funded projects and improving information publicity to ensure smooth communication and timely submission of project information.

Xu’s visit and supervision of the “two stability and one promotion” work in Xiuzhou District demonstrate the commitment of the Municipal Council for the Promotion of International Trade to support and promote economic development in the region.

