Viola Mahrenbach has been the new CFO of BMW Italy since June

Starting from 1 June 2023, Viola Mahrenbach will be the new CFO of BMW Italia. She will succeed Stefan Hofer who, effective from the same date, will assume the position of CFO for BMW’s Central and Southeastern Europe region.

Viola, a graduate in Economics, has gained extensive experience in strategic consultancy, auditing and tax consultancy. At BMW since 2016, you have held various roles within the company and you are currently Head of Assets Accounting, Investment Management, Cost Accounting at BMW. Before joining the Group, you held various finance positions in the luxury and automotive sectors.

“To Stefan Hofer – said Massimiliano Di Silvestre, President and CEO of BMW Italia – we express our heartfelt thanks for the great professionalism and valuable collaboration shown over the last four years and for having contributed to consolidating the success of our company in the Village. We wish Stefan the best of luck for the new professional challenges within the Group. At the same time, we welcome Viola Mahrenbach to the BMW Italia team”.

