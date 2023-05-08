Home » 2.6 magnitude earthquake near Ionian coast of Crotone (Crotone)
World

by admin
by weathersicily.it – ​​32 minutes ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. Today Tuesday 09 May 2023 at 00:54 a shock of magnitude 2.6 was recorded by the seismic stations of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology at a depth of 15.6 km. The epicenter was…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: "Earthquake magnitude 2.6 near the Ionian coast of Crotone (Crotone) appeared 32 minutes ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it".

