Violence – US soldier to be charged after death of homeless man in New York subway

Video grab handout image obtained May 4, 2023 and shot by a witness on Monday, May 1, 2023, shows the moment a homeless man, identified by the police as Jordan Neely, was put in a chokehold by a fellow rider on the New York subway Image: AFP

After a homeless Michael Jackson impersonator dies from a stranglehold on a New York subway passenger, he faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter. The New York prosecutor’s office announced on Thursday that US soldier Daniel Penny should be arrested on charges of negligent homicide. Penny is expected to appear before a judge for the indictment on Friday, a spokesman for District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

The death of 30-year-old Jordan Neely, who earned money as an impersonator of late pop legend Michael Jackson, captured on cellphone video, sparked outrage in early May. Activists and left-wing MPs called for the arrest of the person responsible, who is a soldier in the US Marines.

According to witnesses, 30-year-old Neely had started yelling at passengers on a subway. He has nothing to eat or drink. Subway passenger Penny overpowered Neely and placed him on the ground in a choke hold.

Neely lost consciousness and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The forensic medicine classifies the case as death by third-party negligence, the cause of death was therefore a squeezing of the neck.

The case touches on several issues that repeatedly make headlines in New York: the high level of homelessness in the metropolis, psychological problems faced by the homeless and safety on the subway.

