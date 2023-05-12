News SPÖ and NEOS on the other hand – the care bonus for relatives will be expanded again by admin May 12, 2023 May 12, 2023 16 Comments Dear reader, the comment function will be available to you again as usual from 6 a.m. Best regardsthe krone.at team User contributions do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the operator/editor or Krone Multimedia (KMM). In this sense, the editors/operators distance themselves from the content of this discussion forum. In particular, KMM reserves the right to violate applicable law, morality or Netiquette to delete contradictory posts or posts that are contrary to the reputation of KMM, to claim compensation for damages in this regard from the user concerned, to use the user data for the purposes of legal prosecution and to report posts relevant to criminal law (see also AGB). Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also From Fiorentina to Bored Ape, NFT between identity and community aimoodpositiveAugust WögingerJohn RauchLabor and Social Affairs Committeenewsotherpolitics 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Violence – US soldier to be charged after death of homeless man in New York subway next post Condolence letter from the Chongqing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Chongqing Municipal People’s Government to the city’s nursing workers_Chongqing People’s Government Network You may also like Venezuelans will be restricted from buying certain properties... May 12, 2023 They will investigate the former president of Acore... May 12, 2023 ESC: Insider tip Austria is in the final May 12, 2023 Ecuador ends the covid-19 emergency that leaves more... May 12, 2023 The MAPP/OEA supports peace processes in neighborhoods of... May 12, 2023 Parliamentarians want a memorial for Jehovah’s Witnesses May 12, 2023 CNE has 7 months without publishing the status... May 12, 2023 They deny the origin of threatening pamphlets in... May 12, 2023 Habeck’s heating law: FDP threatens boycott May 12, 2023 IMF or not, Pakistan will not default: Ishaq... May 12, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Comments
Dear reader,
the comment function will be available to you again as usual from 6 a.m.
Best regards
the krone.at team
User contributions do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the operator/editor or Krone Multimedia (KMM). In this sense, the editors/operators distance themselves from the content of this discussion forum. In particular, KMM reserves the right to violate applicable law, morality or Netiquette to delete contradictory posts or posts that are contrary to the reputation of KMM, to claim compensation for damages in this regard from the user concerned, to use the user data for the purposes of legal prosecution and to report posts relevant to criminal law (see also AGB).