David González spoke about his controversial departure from the DIM

What did David González say about his departure?

The current situation of Independiente Medellín is satisfactory for its fans, they are currently in home runs in the League and fighting for their classification in an international tournament. After assimilating his departure more calmly, the former technical director, David González, spoke about this with the VBAR of Caracol Radio.

“I was hurt, I’m not going to say no, that would be a lie. Like every human being when you are cut off in a project and in an illusion it hurts a lot, I feel like I’m over it, it’s a wound that will be there, but I feel like it’s over.”Gonzalez said.

He also added about his future: “In those first days I needed to know if I wanted to continue in what I had chosen, I realize that it is my path and I want to follow it.”