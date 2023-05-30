They capture those responsible for a homicide in Nejapa – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 1

The agents of the National Civil Police in coordination with the Armed Forces managed to locate Oscar Daniel Torres, alias “Calavera” from whom a 9-millimeter pistol was seized, and José Enrique Navas, alias “Máquina” in less than 24 hours. , both gang members.

According to the authorities, the subjects are involved in the homicide registered yesterday in Nejapa.

The Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, explained that both are members of the MS13 structure, Clica Nejapa Locos Salvatruchos.

“Understand, you will not be able to escape justice. Anyone who attempts the life of a Salvadoran will receive all the fire of a forceful State. These cowardly criminals are responsible for the homicide reported yesterday in Nejapa,” Villatoro said.

The headline stressed that they are going to eliminate every last remnant of these terrorist structures to the last corner of the country.