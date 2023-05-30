how the system will work to qualify them through a QR code

Within a month and a half (at the latest two), users of taxis and remises in the city of Córdoba will be able to start rating the service they receive on each trip through a QR code.

Thus he advanced it to The voice Marcelo Rodio, Secretary of Transportation of the Municipality of Córdoba, who explained that the qualification mechanism will be integrated into the future Tu Taxi/Tu Remis application.

“We have started today (for this Monday) with the re-registration of all mobile phones and taxi drivers and remises that operate in the city. After that, we will launch the application, which will include the possibility for users to rate the trip”, explained the official.

The new re-registration of taxis and remises is mandatory and will last for 60 days. License owners will be able to do so digitally through the Vecino Digital (Vedi) platform, without having to go to the Municipal Documentation Office.

“This registration will allow us to have an updated database to generate a booklet with all the data on drivers and units, from which users will be able to rate the quality of the service,” said Rodio.

When re-registering, taxi drivers and remiseros will generate a card with a QR code that they must install in the vehicle (in the back of the driver’s seat) so that users have direct access to the QR code and qualify if they wish.

New system for taxis and remises in Córdoba: what can be qualified

Once the tool is ready, users will be able to generally rate the service received with a scale from 1 to 10 just by scanning the QR code with his cell phone. The card will have an inscription of the type “How I Drive” o “How was the trip”.

But they will also be able to evaluate different particular aspects of the trip, such as the treatment received by the driver, the type of driving, the cleanliness of the vehicle, the general condition of the unit, the existence of air conditioning and the availability of different means of transportation. payment, among others.

In addition, complaints and suggestions may be included through the same application. The rating can be done by the user during the trip itself or at the end of it, once the vehicle has been abandoned.

According to Rodio, the qualification of the users will be key for the municipality to evaluate the service that each mobile is providing in the city. And eventually take measures regarding mobile phones or drivers.

“If a mobile phone or a driver begins to have repeated bad ratings, the Municipality may make the decision to suspend a driver or even cancel the license,” he warned. All the qualifications of the users of taxis and remises will be sent to the Mobility Observatory, where the information will be gathered and each case will be evaluated.

Application

According to Rodio, in addition to allowing the rating of the trip, the Tu Taxi/Tu Remis application will incorporate several functions that the most popular travel apps have today, such as Uber and Cabify.

The most important thing will be the possibility of requesting a taxi or remis through the application, which will send the unit that is closest to the place from which the order was made.

It may also be requested that the car be driven by a male driver or by a female driver, or that the vehicle be adapted for people with disabilities.

Likewise, it may be requested that the car allow pets to be transported (pet friendly) and that it be adapted for it. Also that, in addition to the posnet, the unit has other means of electronic payment.

The application will identify the driver and the user, who will be able to consult the certificate of good conduct of the person who drives the unit.

The possibility of incorporating a sort of anti-panic button is also being evaluated, both for the driver facing a dangerous situation -such as an assault- and for the passenger.