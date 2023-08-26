Home » The human rights that weigh the most are those of good citizens
The human rights that weigh the most are those of good citizens

The representative of Nuevas Ideas, Christian Guevara, participated in a debate with the Argentine journalist based in Peru, Juliana Oxenford, about the security measures implemented in El Salvador to combat gangs.

“How do we explain to the international media that those who have the mara salvatrucha or mara 18 tattooed are gang members who killed, raped and extorted?” questioned the head of the Cyan Bank faction. He added: “It is easy to have arguments when it is clear that the human rights that weigh the most are those of good citizens and not those of criminals.”

For her part, the journalist questioned the Exception Regime and argued for the “innocence” of some of the young people who joined the gangs and the “rights” of these gang members. However, Guevara stressed that entry was voluntary and whoever did not want to enter was killed.

