



CMG Granulators will present at MECSPE 2023 its latest solutions for granulation in the injection molding and recycling sector. The company will be present at BolognaFiere from 29 to 31 March at stand E19 – pavilion 36. Giorgio Santella – Managing Director of CMG Granulators – will also be one of the speakers in the Green Plastix Arena presented by MECSPE in collaboration with Plastix magazine. On March 31st at 12, he will talk about the Evoluzione series, granulators for the recycling of post-consumer plastics with high energy efficiency. In the Green Plastix Arena at MECSPE, companies in the plastic rubber sector will propose their innovative solutions based on the concept of circular economy, where digitization is a key factor for the efficiency of resource management.

New SL series, low speed, screenless granulators

CMG launches a new series of low-speed, screenless granulators with innovative and exclusive features that contribute to obtaining the highest degree of productivity, regrind quality (dimensional homogeneity of the regrind particles and absence of dust), operating efficiency, ease of of cleaning and the best application flexibility. The new SL range consists of four models, for capacities ranging from 5 to 30 kg per hour.

New G17 series of high precision granulators

CMG launches a new series of edge-of-press granulators with high caliber features. The innovative and exclusive features of this new series are numerous and all contribute to obtaining the highest degree of productivity, regrind quality (dimensional homogeneity of the regrind particles and absence of dust), operating efficiency and the best application flexibility. In their standard configuration, G17 granulators are applicable to injection and blow molding processes. In ET1 and ET2 configurations, they are suitable for extrusion applications. The production of these granulators ranges from 5 to 90 kg per hour.





Super granulators for post-consumer recycling

With the new Evoluzione series, CMG presents the EV916 and EV616 models, solutions suitable for the most critical operating conditions, for wet or dry granulation, which require high performance characteristics, granulation capacities from 2,000 to over 5,000 kg per hour, versatility , efficiency and sustainability. The Evoluzione series guarantees operational constancy and superior resistance to wear, thanks to the construction solutions that involve the use of harmonic steel, Hardox and assembled modular structures. In addition to the precision to the hundredth of a millimeter on the construction of the new cutting chamber, which allows a much longer life of the blades compared to conventional models, all Evoluziones are equipped with advanced controls, in Industry 4.0 style, to make machine operation 100% monitorable and manageable. Operating temperature, blade wear, productivity, operational efficiency, energy use, all functional parameters managed on board the machine or remotely with OPC-UA protocol connectivity, are just some of the distinctive features.

Customer care

With its headquarters, production site and technical center in Italy and the largest distribution network in the plastics industry, CMG is active worldwide with localized technical service, spare parts and sales centres.