DFB President Bernd Neuendorf and Treasurer Stephan Grunwald have confirmed the enormous economic dependence of the association on the success of the national team. “If the national team is unsuccessful, the DFB is also not doing well economically. You can compare that with every Bundesliga club,” said Grunwald at a media event in Frankfurt am Main. On Saturday, the election of Neuendorf and Grunwald in their respective DFB offices.

In the current financial report, the DFB recorded a minus of 33.5 million euros due to necessary tax provisions. Grunwald put the budget for this year at minus 19.5 million euros. Due to the preliminary rounds at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, the DFB lost millions in bonuses. In addition, Grunwald explained, sporting failures would affect contract negotiations with the sponsors.

The association had already announced at the end of January that packages of measures for a holistic consolidation concept are to be drawn up in the individual departments by June 30, 2023 inclusive. “I’m very, very confident that everyone understood what the situation was like. I am optimistic that we will manage to eliminate this structural deficit,” said Neuendorf.

Grunwald said he sees great potential for savings. “It can’t go on like this for the next ten years, because then the association will no longer exist.” The DFB could still take the time this year to make “conscious and correct” decisions. The accommodation of the national players during the international match phases may also come under scrutiny.

