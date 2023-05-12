Condolence letter from the Chongqing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Chongqing Municipal People’s Government to the city’s nursing workers_Chongqing People’s Government Network

Nursing workers across the city:

May 12, 2023 is the 112th International Nurses Day. On the occasion of this festival, the municipal party committee and the municipal government would like to extend festival greetings and high respect to everyone! I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone for their outstanding contributions to ensuring the safety and health of the people in the city!

For a long time, the city’s nursing workers have kept in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s entrustment, and have carried out the original mission of centering on people’s health with practical actions. They have always cared about patients and fulfilled their duties. Nursing treats the service objects, provides all-round and life-cycle high-quality health services for the people of the city, interprets the lofty professional spirit of “respecting life, saving lives, helping the wounded, willing to contribute, and boundless love”, and has made great contributions to protecting the lives and health of the people. Actively contribute.

Nursing work is an important part of health care, and the nursing team is an important force in the health front. Party committees and governments at all levels in the city must thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on health work, continue to care for and care for the vast number of nursing workers, continuously strengthen the construction of nurse teams, continue to improve working and living conditions, and create a “understanding of nursing work” in the city. , respect for nursing staff, and support for the cause of nursing”. It is hoped that all nursing workers in the city will take it as their own responsibility to improve the residents’ experience of seeing a doctor, actively participate in the reform of the medical and health system, innovate nursing service methods, expand the connotation of nursing services, delve into nursing professional knowledge, improve medical ethics, and provide the public with More high-quality health care services throughout the life cycle, and make new and greater contributions to the new era, new journey, and new Chongqing construction with practical achievements!

I wish the nursing workers in the city a happy holiday, good health, smooth work and happy family!

Chongqing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China

Chongqing Municipal People’s Government

May 12, 2023