On March 8, 2023, a magnitude 4.5 earthquake occurred in Heyuan City, Guangdong Province (the pink dot in the picture). (Google Maps)

[The Epoch Times, March 8, 2023]During the two sessions of the Communist Party of China, on March 8, two earthquakes occurred in Heyuan City, Guangdong Province, with the highest magnitude of 4.5. The earthquake was felt in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and other places, and some trains were suspended.

On the 8th, the China Earthquake Network reported that at 1:21 p.m., a magnitude 3.4 earthquake occurred in Dongyuan County, Heyuan City, Guangdong Province (23.84 degrees north latitude, 114.51 degrees east longitude), with a focal depth of 8 kilometers. At 5:15 in the morning, a magnitude 4.5 earthquake occurred in Dongyuan County (23.84 degrees north latitude, 114.52 degrees east longitude), with a focal depth of 10 kilometers.

The website’s official microblog stated that the epicenter of the earthquake at 5 a.m. was located at Xinfengjiang Reservoir, 21 kilometers away from downtown Heyuan and 150 kilometers away from Guangzhou City.

Nanfang.com stated on the 8th that due to the impact of the earthquake, some trains passing through the Jiangxi-Shenzhen high-speed railway between Heyuan North and Boluo North Stations were suspended, and some trains between Tuocheng and Huizhou Stations on the Beijing-Kowloon Railway were running at limited speeds. The degree is late.

When the earthquake was felt strongly, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Dongguan and other places felt the earthquake. News about the two earthquakes topped the search lists on Baidu and Weibo in mainland China.

What about tsy99: “I was in Huadu, and I was shocked. The bed shook badly, and I was scared.” AlexLee20: “Haizhu felt the shock very clearly. This time, the bed was shaking, the windows were ringing, the building was shaking, and the trees outside were rustling.” Orange ownership: “Panyu was also awakened by the earthquake, but did not realize the earthquake.”

Kelly’s small public statement: “Dongguan Qiaotou has also been shaken awake.”

Imagine what it looks like when you get old: “The coordinates are in Shaoguan, the whole building is shaking, and the dogs in the village are barking.”

Shu sighed: “The earthquake was felt in Shenzhen.”

Another netizen left a message saying: “There have been three earthquakes in just a few months! There will be no major earthquakes!”

On the morning of February 11, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Heyuan City, Guangdong Province, and it was generally felt in the Pearl River Delta regions such as Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Local people suspected that the earthquake had something to do with the local reservoir.

Xinfengjiang Reservoir is the largest artificial lake in Guangdong Province. Construction started in 1958 and the project was completed and accepted in October 1969. According to CNKI information from China National Knowledge Network, after the Xinfengjiang Reservoir was impounded on October 20, 1959, the water level began to rise rapidly from 37.8 meters in the original channel. About a month later, when the water level rose to 56 meters, an earthquake was felt in the reservoir area. In the second issue of “Geometry and Geodynamics” in 2002, an article published by Chen Defu, Institute of Seismology, China Earthquake Administration stated that on March 19, 1962, when the water level of the reservoir rose to 115 meters, a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 occurred. It is located 1.1 kilometers downstream of the dam.

An earthquake occurred near the reservoir on February 16, 2012.

