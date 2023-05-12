One in 10 gives up psychological care for economic reasons – Healthcare

news-txt”>

The psychological well-being of Italians is worsening compared to a year ago. One in ten Italians would like to go to the psychologist, but he is forced to give it up for economic reasons. Almost one in five (17%) has already consulted an expert, a percentage that increases to 25% in the younger population, aged 18 to 35. This is what emerges from the survey carried out by the Piepoli Institute for the National Council of the Order of Psychologists on a representative sample of the Italian population.

For 58% the pandemic has changed people’s relationship with psychological problems: they are more inclined to ask for help (26%), they talk about psychological problems with less shame (20%). Compared to a year ago, however, for 26% of the population, equally between men and women, psychological well-being has worsened, while only 11% has improved (with a balance of -15%). Among the main sources of stress: the economic condition, physical health, rising prices and bills, the working situation, family-work organization and the war between Russia and Ukraine. 86% of those interviewed would like the figure of the psychologist to be introduced at school, while 89% believe that psychological assistance is a public right which must be accessible to all free of charge through the National Health Service. According to the survey, almost one in two citizens (47%) would ask an expert for help in case of psychological problems, while 38% would talk about it first with loved ones.

“The survey – says the president of the Cnop, David Lazzari – confirms the socio-cultural change with respect to psychological problems. More and more people are asking for the same dignity of physical health, both in prevention and in treatment. But there is also a strong delay in guaranteeing a public assistance. The human and economic costs of the lack of interventions are a great burden that the whole country pays”.