Strasbourg, the case of Italian prisons breaks out: they are violent and crowded. The report

The Cpt, the anti-torture body of the Council of Europe, raises the alarm and denounces the overcrowding in the Italian prisons, which reaches 152% in the Monza prison. The report also mentions episodes of violence and intimidation between prisoners, particularly in the prisons of Lorusso and Cutugno, in Turin, and Regina Coeli, in Rome.

Therefore, Strasbourg is once again asking for the abolition of daytime isolation, the review of the management of detainees under 41-bisbetter living conditions for prisoners and ad hoc measures for women and transgender prisoners.

Straburg, the testimonies collected by the Cpt

From the evidence collected by Cpt many have emerged episodes of beatings with kicks and punches. especially thebody of the Council of Europe ha encountered a personawhich due to a stabbed to one gamba has been medicated with 20 stitches. Above all, the report shows how much i inmates no yes feel safe and unsupported by prison officerswho often find themselves outside the sections and only discover the abuses.

