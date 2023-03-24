It’s not long until the end of the championship. Spring has begun and that means that the transfer market is getting closer and closer. It will be an eventful summer in the Friulian home – the umpteenth – but by now the Juventus fans are used to it. The contract of Subtle it should be in the safe. As Pozzo had already declared in October. Then we will have to talk about Becao, Walace, Betoe Samardzic in primis but pay particular attention to Gerard Deulofeu.