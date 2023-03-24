Home World Udinese Market | They say Marino has found Deulofeu’s replacement
Udinese Market | They say Marino has found Deulofeu’s replacement

Udinese Market | They say Marino has found Deulofeu’s replacement

Udinese is back on track. Sottil’s outburst proved useful and the victories are back. Given Udinese’s positive momentum, the break was the only thing we needed.

It’s not long until the end of the championship. Spring has begun and that means that the transfer market is getting closer and closer. It will be an eventful summer in the Friulian home – the umpteenth – but by now the Juventus fans are used to it. The contract of Subtle it should be in the safe. As Pozzo had already declared in October. Then we will have to talk about Becao, Walace, Betoe Samardzic in primis but pay particular attention to Gerard Deulofeu.

