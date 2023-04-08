11
Subscribe to the newsletter
Vittorio Sgarbi in Montecitorio
Vittorio Sgarbi on trial, the video of the insults to Mara Carfagna
Vittorio Sgarbi will now be tried by the civil judge of the Tribunal and of Rome, Roberta Nocellafor that barrage of attacks that three years ago the then deputy dForza Italia he had addressed to the vice president of the Chamber and current president of Action Mara Carfagna.
Subscribe to the newsletter
See also A Tesla in Shaanxi ran out of control and rushed to the roadside vehicle and made a loud crash: the live video was tragic