IT House reported on September 22 that in April this year, vivo launched the vivo X Fold folding screen mobile phone, priced from 8,999 yuan. Yesterday, vivo officially announced that it will release the vivo X Fold iterative product-vivo X Fold + folding screen mobile phone on September 26. Today, vivo officially brought the warm-up information of the machine.

vivo officials said that the vivo X Fold + folding screen phone will bring 3 upgrades,They are a stronger Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, a stronger 80W dual-battery flash charge, and a 5000+ app compatible experience. As can be seen from the picture, the vivo X Fold + folding screen phone will be compatible with Weibo, WeChat, Xiaohongshu, AutoNavi Maps and other apps.

Yesterday, vivo officially stated that the vivo X Fold+ folding screen mobile phone will add a “Huaxia red” color scheme, plus the previous Qingshan blue and Wutong gray, the phone has three colors.

According to a previous report by IT House, vivo executive Jia Jingdong said the day before yesterday that the internal and external dual screens of the vivo X Fold+ folding screen phone will support a 120Hz refresh rate and built-in ultrasonic screen fingerprint recognition. In terms of battery life, the battery capacity of the vivo X Fold+ folding screen phone has increased to 4730mAh. In terms of charging, the vivo X Fold+ folding screen phone will support 80W wired fast charging + 50W wireless fast charging.

Digital blogger @Digital Chat Station has revealed that the vivo X Fold+ folding screen phone will use a 2K+120Hz LTPO full-height screen, a rear 50MP outsole main camera + 48MP ultra-wide-angle + 12MP 2x zoom portrait lens + 8MP periscope lens.

