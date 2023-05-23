Home » Vodafone, CEO Bisio strengthens the Italian team
The team of Aldo Bisio, CEO of Vodafone Italia is strengthened with some changes to the organizational structure. From 1 June the role of chief commercial officer will be introduced, reporting to the managing director, and will be entrusted to Lorenzo Forina, who will maintain his current position as director of Vodafone Business ad interim. However, Forina will now be responsible for guiding and coordinating the activities of all three business units “Consumer”, “Business” and “Customer Operations”. Gianluca Pasquali, who headed the consumer business unit, will assume the role of Customer Operations and Wholesale director, and his place will be taken by Anita Carra, current Consumer director of Vodafone Ireland, who will become Consumer Director of Vodafone Italy.

The Vodafone Italia Executive Committee, led by Bisio, is made up of 40% women as follows: Lorenzo Forina (Chief Commercial Officer), Anita Carra (Consumer), Gianluca Pasquali (Customer Operations & Wholesale) Sabrina Casalta (Finance), Silvia Cassano (Human Resources and Organization), Antonio Corda (External Affairs, Legal, Compliance & Privacy) Silvia de Blasio (Corporate Communication & Foundation), Ignacio Garcia (Information Technology), Marco Zangani (Network).

Forina, in particular, recalls a note, has gained a long experience in Telecom Italia, where he held roles of increasing responsibility until he became Chief Revenue Officer in 2019 and joined the Vodafone group in 2021; Anita Carra joined Vodafone in 2017 as Consumer Director first in Hungary and then in Ireland; Gianluca Pasquali joined Vodafone in 2011 where he held numerous senior roles both in Italy and abroad until taking on the role of Consumer Director in 2021.

