Volkswagen ID.7, the sedan with 700 km of autonomy that challenges the Tesla Model S

Autonomy of up to 700 kilometers for the new Volkswagen ID.7, a model that brings the style anticipated by the ID concept to the road. Air. The first Volkswagen in the world with a head-up display with augmented reality as standard, the ID.7 was born on the MEB modular platform and introduces a series of innovations such as revised traction and a more comfortable passenger compartment starting from the new seats with climate control and massage function and new climate control with interactive smart vents. Almost 5 meters long flagship, the ID.7 will contribute to Volkswagen’s goal of reaching 80% of sales represented by electric models in 2030.

How long is the Volkswagen ID7

How long is the new Volkswagen ID.7? The German flagship is a notchback 4,961 mm long, 1,862 mm wide without exterior mirrors, with a wheelbase of 2,966 mm and a height of 1,538 mm. As far as aerodynamics are concerned, the Cx is around 0.23 according to the set-up. The design is characterized by clear and decisive lines. For example, the front is completely closed. At the front, the style is characterized in particular by the boldly drawn bonnet and the LED headlights with the slim LED strip for the daytime running lights and indicators integrated in the upper section. The tail sees the LED band that extends outwards to the light clusters.

Volkswagen ID.7 internal

When you step into the Volkswagen ID.7, you are greeted by the large, 38-centimetre (15-inch) touch display of the visually separated infotainment system of the next generation. The graphical user interface and menus have been extensively redesigned in order to make command of the functions as simple, intuitive and customizable as possible. The display has been divided into two touch bars that are always visible and the Home screen. In the ID.7 thanks to the latest software version, it will be possible to control further functions via the IDA voice assistant: among the available functions, the dimming lights, the selection of the driving profile or the request for information (based on the cloud) about the weather or common sense knowledge. The voice assistant can also interpret what is being said: when you ask “show me the stars”, Volkswagen responds by making the “intelligent glass” panoramic roof transparent. The transparent roof, thanks to the layer Pdlc (Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal) integrated in the glass, can change its state from transparent to obscured and vice versa. The glass can be darkened by touch controls in the console of the imperial or via the voice assistant. To switch the glass from clear to dark, the electronic PDLC layer is de-energized. The crystals in the layer arrange themselves to darken the glass. If, on the other hand, an electric voltage is applied to the layer, the crystals arrange themselves in such a way as to allow light to pass through again. For the ID.7 Volkswagen will offer a 700-watt Harman Kardon sound system as optional equipment, which features 14 high-end loudspeakers with a front center speaker and subwoofer in the trunk.

Volkswagen ID7 electric motor

The ID.7, available at launch in the Pro and Pro S trim and engine versions, is the first model produced on the Meb platform with a new drive developed by Volkswagen. The system essentially consists of the electric motor (synchronous with permanent magnets), the 2-stage single speed gearbox and the pulse width modulation inverter (power and control electronics). There are innovations such as the rotor with more powerful and even more heat-resistant permanent magnets, an improved stator with more effective windings with maximum wire cross-section, a cooling jacket for the outer side of the stator and a new combined oil and water to ensure even greater thermal stability, ensure benefits on the performance and efficiency of the electric motor. To all this is added a new pulse width modulation inverter which guarantees thermal stability.

Volkswagen ID.7, range and battery

Two battery versions will be available on the Volkswagen ID.7 depending on the version; the ID.7 Pro will have a 77 kWh battery (gross: 82 kWh) with charging power up to 170 kW. The latest Volkswagen battery with a capacity of 86 kWh (gross: 91 kWh) will be used in the ID.7 Pro S. Here the DC charging power will be 200 kW. A new thermal management ensures that the battery is preconditioned before the stop for recharging. This preconditioning starts automatically with active route guidance to a charging station. According to initial internal estimates, with a full charge the ID.7 Pro will travel up to around 615 kilometres, the ID.7 Pro S up to around 700 kilometres.