Volkswagen Touareg restyling, the maxi SUV is updated in style and content

Listen to the audio version of the article

Not only electric news for Volkswagen. The Wolfsburg brand has unveiled the restyling Touareg, a novelty that updates the third generation launched in 2018. The German maxi SUV can be recognized by the front where the new HD Matrix IQ.Light Led headlights make their debut and the rear light clusters at the rear connected to each other by a light strip and the red illuminated VW logo in the centre.

Volkswagen Touareg 2024, size and style

If the dimensions have not changed on the Volkswagen Touareg, starting from the length of 4.88 metres, the style has been updated starting from the front where the bumper and the group consisting of the grille and headlights have been redesigned. The new HD Matrix IQ.Light LED headlights stand out with three LED modules and three L-shaped LEDs for the daytime running lights, as well as the central band illuminated to the right and left of the VW logo, which was also newly introduced. In the Touareg Eleganceand in the Touareg R-Line the fascias are decorated with chrome applications; the Touareg R-Line is provided with the Black Style package; on the Touareg R eHybrid, however, there are glossy black bands. The lower air intakes, which differ according to the trim level, have been considerably enlarged. This area is also done in glossy black; the Elegance and R-Line versions also feature chrome elements. The restyling Touareg is the first Volkswagen produced in Europe to mount, in combination with the HD Matrix IQ.Light Led headlights, a red illuminated VW logo integrated into the new Led band of the rear light clusters.

More agile if you load on the roof

The Touareg is equipped with a new roof load sensor which is networked with the chassis electronics and offers the advantage of increased agility. If a roof box is mounted on the roof, the sensor detects this and transmits the information to assistance systems such as the ESC, which can then intervene earlier to increase driving stability. In the absence of a load on the roof, on the other hand, the systems allow for sportier performance than in the past. Technical changes were made to both the standard steel-sprung chassis and the optional air-sprung version. By adopting new frame components and reworking the calibration of the adjustment systems, comfort and agility have been improved. In addition, the new optional 21-inch Performance tires offer shorter braking distances. Depending on the version, the Touareg is available with innovative chassis systems such as active roll compensation (adaptive chassis) and all-wheel steering.

Volkswagen Touareg, all the photos of the restyling Photogallery12 photos View

Interni Volkswagen Touareg restyling

The Innovision Cockpit is standard on board, an intuitive system that combines digital instruments (Digital Cockpit with display diagonal 30.5 cm, 1,920 x 720 pixels) and the top-of-the-range Discover Pro Max infotainment system with central touchscreen (diagonal of the display 38.1 cm, 1,920 x 1,020 pixels). Among the new features is the wireless connection with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and the 45 W power USB C sockets.

Engines and prices

While waiting to discover the Italian price list, the new Touareg is presented on the German market with 3.0-litre V6 engines in five versions: a 340 HP turbo petrol, two 231 and 286 HP turbodiesels and two V6 plug-in hybrids petrol with electric motor). The plug-in hybrid drive of the Touareg eHybrid develops a system output of 280 kW (381 hp), rising to 340 kW (462 hp) in the Touareg R eHybrid. All engines feature an 8-speed automatic gearbox and 4Motion permanent all-wheel drive as standard. Moving on to prices, again referring to the German market with 19% VAT, they start from 69,200 euros for the access model and reach 93,870 for the Touareg R eHybrid.