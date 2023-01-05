Listen to the audio version of the article

While solutions are being sought for connections in territorial continuity between Alghero and Rome and Milan (round trip) the table of flights to Olbia is getting messed up. Because in the provisional ranking for the routes (with public economic compensation for service charges) from the center of Gallura to the airports of Rome and Milan, Volotea breaks in, proposing to fly without economic compensation.

An offer that upsets the scenario which, following the first evaluation of the offers presented in the European tender of the Sardinia Region, saw the AeroItalia company in pole position for flights with economic compensation from the center of Gallura, thanks to a 75 percent reduction. Now the proposal of the Iberian airline which could also appear on other routes without economic compensation.

Just Volotea had also presented offers for Cagliari Rome and Cagliari, Milan but had remained out. Immediate reactions. «In the delicate and vital management of the European tender for aerial territorial continuity – comments Antonio Moro, regional transport councilor – the Sardinia Region has demonstrated and demonstrates credibility and reliability. We hope that the Volotea company demonstrates similar credibility and reliability in respecting the deadline of 26 October 2024 to operate the Olbia-Fiumicino route, without compensation and without exclusivity. We therefore hope that the commitment that the company assumes today with the Region and with the Sardinians will be maintained until the deadline set for the expiry of the public service obligations».

The trade union organizations are also watching the developments in the matter linked to the tender for territorial continuity carefully. «We welcome with the utmost caution – says Michele Palenzona, secretary of Cisl transport – Volotea’s proposal, available to cover the routes from Olbia to Fiumicino without compensation. We mainly ask the Spanish company for reliability, in the interest of the workers, the Sardinians and the travellers”. Arnaldo Boeddu, secretary of Filt Sardegna, recalling that “all the companies, including Volotea, had and have until January 31st to submit the offer without any compensation” underlines: “In this case, the Spanish company has decided to games and, considering that he was out of all three airports, he started offering on Olbia Roma. This news could give birth to more than one problem and leave many unknowns».

Meanwhile, another question remains to be resolved. And it is the one linked to the connections between Alghero, Rome and Milan (round trip). The path is that of the negotiated procedure since there has been no tender offer.