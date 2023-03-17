Home Business “Volume” reaches a new height BYD’s new car release price starts at 209,800
Business

“Volume” reaches a new height BYD’s new car release price starts at 209,800

by admin
“Volume” reaches a new height BYD’s new car release price starts at 209,800

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-03-17 13:25:15

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

At 8:00 p.m. on March 16, BYD held the “Han and Tang Double Flagship Super Conference”, and released two models, the Han EV Champion Edition and the Tang DM-i Champion Edition. No price increase”.

“Volume” reaches a new height BYD’s new car release price starts at 209,800

At 8:00 p.m. on March 16, BYD held the “Han and Tang Double Flagship Super Conference”, and released two models, the Han EV Champion Edition and the Tang DM-i Champion Edition. No price increase”.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Piazza Affari closes below par, a misstep by Campari and CNH

You may also like

Two fighter jets fly over the sky of...

Motor – Mazda: How light and shadow shape...

UniCredit: “Disappointed by ISS proxy advisor recommendation against...

Company Q&A丨Ganfeng Lithium Industry: Net profit of 20.5...

“I don’t want to whine about schools”

Mercedes updates GLA and GLB, its entry-level SUVs...

Above this salary, most Germans are happy

The rescue of First Republic pushes the Stock...

TikTok CEO Tells U.S. Government: Selling Won’t Solve...

Resolution 23 of 09/01/2023 – Acquisition by the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy