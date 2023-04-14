Things are going better for the Stuttgart car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz. The company is pursuing a luxury strategy. Instead of relying on quantity, the particularly expensive cars should also yield a particularly large amount of profit. This seems to be working in China: for example, more than every second car from the luxury brand Maybach, which belongs to Mercedes, went to the East Asian country last year.

Without the shares in China, the German car manufacturers could not exist, says industry expert Ferdinand Dudenhöffer. This is not only due to the number of vehicles sold, but also to their value. In China, premium vehicles are primarily sold and not compact vehicles. “The money that is paid to workers and employees and shareholders in Germany is earned in China,” says Dudenhöffer.