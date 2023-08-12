Wages, for the majority of Italians are too low to cope with the increases

Listen to the audio version of the article

The majority of Italians consider their salary insufficient to cope with the increases caused by inflation and there is a significant share of people who consider the minimum wage a tool to help raise the lowest incomes.

In its Global workforce of the future research, the Adecco group found that 61% of workers believe their current salary is not sufficient to cope with rising inflation and that 46% have chosen their current job based on the salary and benefits offered.

A new Group survey has shown that more than 8 out of 10 respondents are in favor of the introduction of the minimum wage. In particular, 79% consider it a tool to ensure greater equity and 9% are in favor as long as the productivity of companies is stimulated at the same time. 5% are skeptical and say that the issue must be included in collective bargaining through negotiations with the trade unions. The opposites are instead 7%.

To ensure greater career progression and access higher economic compensation, The Adecco Group considers it strategic to invest in worker upskilling and reskilling courses. With two benefits: guaranteeing long-term employability and enabling professionals to grow and be more satisfied with their work environment.

