“Wall Street Journal” Poll: Trump leads for first time, Biden approval rate hits new low – Wall Street Journal

U.S. voters express dissatisfaction with President Biden’s performance, according to a recent poll conducted by The Wall Street Journal. The survey reveals that Biden’s approval ratings are at their lowest since he took office, with only 37% of voters approving of his work performance. Additionally, 61% of voters believe Biden’s overall image is poor.

The poll also indicates that if the 2024 U.S. presidential election were to be a head-to-head matchup between Biden and Donald Trump, Trump would lead in voter support for the first time. In this hypothetical scenario, Trump’s approval rating stands at 47%, four points ahead of Biden’s 43% approval rating. When five potential third-party and independent candidates are included, Trump’s lead expands to six percentage points, with 37% of voter support compared to Biden’s 31%.

The dissatisfaction with Biden is evident, with only 23% of voters stating that his policies have helped them personally, while 53% believe they have been harmed by his agenda. In comparison, approximately half of the voters reported that Trump’s policies as president had helped them personally.

Biden’s economic platform, known as “Bidenomics,” also faces challenges, as less than 30% of voters agree with it, and more than half express disapproval. This negative sentiment towards Biden’s performance and policies has affected his overall support rate among voters.

The poll results serve as a concerning development for the Democratic Party, with some Democrats publicly expressing worries about Biden’s physical strength and the potential for Trump’s comeback. The poll was conducted from November 29 to December 4, with 1,500 registered voters being surveyed. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

The survey methods included landline phone calls, mobile phone interviews, and text messages to some respondents, inviting them to participate in the survey online. The results of the poll highlight the challenges that President Biden and the Democratic Party face as they navigate the current political climate.

Share this: Facebook

X

