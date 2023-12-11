Education Bureau of Zhengzhou, Henan: All primary and secondary students in the city will resume classes on December 12 – Education – China Engineering Network

Education Bureau of Zhengzhou, Henan: All primary and secondary school students in the city will resume classes on December 12

The Education Bureau of Zhengzhou City, Henan Province issued a notice on the resumption of classes on the 11th: According to the current impact of severe weather on Zhengzhou City provided by the Zhengzhou City Emergency and Meteorological Department, after comprehensive research and judgment, it will have little impact on the normal order of education and teaching activities in Zhengzhou City. According to The “Zhengzhou Municipal Education Bureau’s Emergency Plan for Low Temperature, Freezing Rain and Snow Disasters” requires that in order to ensure the normal study and life of students and restore the normal production and living order in Zhengzhou City, the Zhengzhou Municipal Education Bureau has decided to resume classes tomorrow (December 12). If the weather occurs Repeatedly, we will notify you as soon as possible. The relevant requirements are notified as follows:

1. Each school must immediately notify all parents and students through various methods and make relevant preparations for resumption of classes.

2. Each school should promptly notify parents and students of the snow conditions and icy roads around the school, remind parents and students to pay attention to safety on the way to and from school, and continue to carry out work to prevent rain and snow disasters, infectious diseases, etc.

3. Each school should continue to carry out snow and ice removal work, and continue to conduct safety inspections in key areas such as gymnasiums, teaching buildings, dormitories, restaurants, toilets, construction sites, etc., to ensure that no safety blind spots are left.

4. Each district, county (city) education bureau and each school must ensure a 24-hour leadership and staff duty system to ensure smooth flow of information. (Headquarters reporter Tian Meng)

Share this: Facebook

X

