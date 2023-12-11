The new perfumes that warm up the winter

Listen to the audio version of the article

The temperatures are dropping and the wardrobe change has already begun, the same must be done with fragrances. Putting aside the fresh and citrus notes, warmer and more enveloping notes are preferred to warm up gloomy days. This season sees the arrival of many new products, perfumes that transport us to remote places, adding a touch of exotic notes to the point of making us dream.

Among the distinctive notes we find vanilla in first place: the absolute protagonist in the fragrances, capable of changing style and giving intensity and warmth according to the olfactory pyramid. The floral notes always maintain their position: rose, orange blossom, jasmine, iris which are combined with intense notes such as amber, ylang ylang and sandalwood. New entry the pear for a carefree, cheerful and lively twist. The pear changes intensity according to the combination, becoming fresh if mixed with fruity notes, creamier and enveloping thanks to floral and vanilla notes.

Warm and sensual perfumes for winter

The sweetness of the pear

Pear is a delicate and subtle olfactory note widely used in perfumery. It adds a touch of freshness and sweetness to perfume compositions, it is particularly appreciated in women’s fragrances as its perfumes smell of romance and elegance. Pear fragrances know no season and can be worn on any occasion for a subtle touch of freshness. Jo Malone has just launched English Pear & Sweet Pea, a light and floral fragrance where succulent pear meets the delicate pastel flowers of Sweet Pea in a sunlit English orchard. Created with 100% natural pear fruit extract, each fragrance contains the equivalent of “one pear in every bottle”. A limited edition fluted glass bottle was created for the launch. A more intense pear is that of Cutie Pear by Palazzo Nobile by Valmont, created by Sophie Vann Guillon. A fruity floral fragrance that opens with fresh notes of pear and lemon to reach a heart of jasmine, rose and magnolia, which leads us to a trail of musk and amber, creating a long-lasting and fresh scent. Blue Talisman by EX NIHILO Paris is the new perfume from the maison which celebrates 10 years this year. A hypnotic and complex fragrance that transmits spiritual energy thanks to the subtle freshness of pear and bergamot, the twist of ginger, softened by musky and amber notes.

Vanilla, a multifaceted note

Perfect to accompany us during the first cold weather given its enveloping warmth. There are different varieties of vanilla, it is one of the most intoxicating essences that nature can offer us. The best are Bourbon vanilla and Tahitian vanilla which differ in the intensity of the aroma, in some more decisive, in others more delicate. Vanilla in perfumes reveals its dual personality, depending on the notes it is combined with it can leave a more decisive impression, or soft and sweet. Containing a powerful vanilla trio, the new Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum. The perfume opens with an infusion of vanilla that gives woody tones, at the heart it releases an intensely sweet caviar vanilla, at the base it contains a vanilla absolute enriched by a luminous lavender. It is enclosed in an elegant square bottle designed to be refilled. A hymn to elegance, the latest perfume from Parfums de Marly, Althaïr which celebrates the refinement of Bourbon vanilla. Vanilla blends with citrus notes, spices and noble woods, in a sequence of ingredients that reveal themselves one after the other for infinite seduction. Simone Andreoli’s latest creation is Vice Bomb, an explosion of desire and gluttony dedicated to the exuberance of Miami. The opening notes, black cherry and caramel take us to the heart of a creamy vanilla enhanced by ylang ylang, in the sillage tonka bean, amber and precious woods. The nose Julien Rasquinet for Carioca Heart by Jusbox wanted to express the joyful sensation of Bossa Nova. The fragrance opens with fruity notes of lemon, pineapple and mango on a dense heart of peony and rum absolute. A symphony of vanilla emerges in the background, accompanied by labdanum and ambroxan. A hymn to the night, Fiesta Habana by Cherigan, a fragrance wrapped in a swirl of Cuban rum and sweet tobacco, enhanced by a vanilla that transports us to distant paradises.

Sweet fruity notes and floral notes

Delicate and sensual, or sweet and delicious fragrances, which have always been attractive to the female public, but also perfect for men’s perfumes. Pink me Up by Atelier des Ors is a fragrance that improves mood. The perfume reveals the delicacy of champagne and the redness of centifolia rose. The floral notes, orange blossom and iris are amplified by musk. It’s an invitation to love Gucci Guilty Elixir de Parfum Pour Femme and Pour Homme, the two perfumes celebrate the olfactory signatures of Gucci Guilty, intensifying its most precious ingredients. In the women’s version the notes of violet and bergamot, wisteria, rose and osmanthus stand out, while in the men’s version we find orange blossom, in the head and heart, nutmeg, iris and osmanthus, the sillage is vanilla and patchouli. Created by Giovanni Rancé, CEO and seventh generation of the maison, Mathilde is a fragrance capable of evoking a universe of emotions through a fruity, floral and woody bouquet that releases notes of lily of the valley enriched by a velvety accent of rose and a warm touch of vanilla. All Of Me by Narciso Rodriguez is a multifaceted perfume that reinterprets femininity for the new generations. Precious centifolia rose blends with bold bourbon geranium, a note usually reserved for men’s fragrances. In the heart, an accord of delicate white musks, the iconic signature of the nose. On the base, sandalwood and amber notes leave an enveloping sillage. YSL Beauty’s new men’s fragrance MYSLF is an expression of modern masculinity. At the top, a fresh accord of bergamot, at the heart an absolute of Tunisian orange blossom and in the sillage an accord of sensual and structured woods. It is enclosed by a bottle, a black lacquered monolith with shades where the iconic YSL Cassandre logo is set in the centre.