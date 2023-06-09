Home » Wall Street: opening unchanged waiting for the Fed
Wall Street: opening unchanged waiting for the Fed

Today, Wall Street it opened with a horizontal trend, following the session characterized by ups and downs the previous day. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended the session in negative territory, despite having reached their highest closing levels since August 2022 for the S&P 500 and year-to-date for the Nasdaq just a day earlier.

The risk of a US default, which could have had serious repercussions on the world economy, seems to have been averted. Now, investors’ attention is shifting to monetary policy and the decisions the Federal Reserve might take in the short to medium term. In this context, financial operators will continue to closely monitor market developments and try to anticipate the moves of institutions to maximize their results.

